Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic

...A POWERFUL ARCTIC COLD FRONT WILL BRING BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES, STRONG WINDS, AND DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS FRIDAY
THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind
chills are expected across southeast Alabama, southwest and south
central Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend.
Temperatures: Temperatures will quickly fall after the front late
Thursday night and Friday morning with a brief hard freeze
possible in southeast Alabama. Afternoon temperatures will be in
the 30s with lows in the teens and 20s Friday through Sunday.
Wind Chills: Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to
40 mph Friday will result in afternoon wind chills in the teens
and 20s. Saturday morning's wind chills will fall into the single
digits and teens area-wide with some spots in southeast Alabama
and southwest Georgia near zero. Wind Chill Advisories will very
likely be needed.
Safety: Prepare now for bitterly cold temperatures. Take time now
to protect exposed outdoor water pipes. Ensure people, pets, and
plants have adequate warmth and shelter. This prolonged period of
near or below freezing temperatures could cause extra stress on
unprotected people, pets, and uninsulated outdoor pipes. If using
portable space heaters, practice fire safety and keep heaters away
from flammables. If traveling away from the area, ensure safety
precautions are taken before leaving town. Continue to monitor the
forecast over the next several days.
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Lee County's Braylon Chaney (4) looks for room to shoot in the middle of Baldwin defenders during Wednesday's game in the U-Save-It-Classic.
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38.
The Westover game was close throughout with the Hillgrove Hawks of Powder Springs in Cobb County. The Hawks led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and pushed out to a six-point lead late in the quarter before Westover's Jeremiah Waters made a lay-up in traffic and was fouled, then hit the free throw to pull Westover within two, 28-26 at the half.
Waters put the Patriots ahead at the beginning of the third when he drilled a three-pointer then stole a pass on the next play and slammed in two more points to give Westover a 31-28 lead. But the Hawks battled back and took a two-point lead before Kavon Johnson sprinted the length of the court and past his defender to lay up two points and tie the game 39-39.
The fourth quarter was a see-saw battle with four lead changes and three ties until Westover grabbed a six-point lead after a three-pointer and two free throws from Anthony Milton. The lead was 59-53 when an official called a technical foul after the Hillgrove coach complained about a call. He then called another technical and kicked the coach out of the gym and put Milton on the free throw line for six technical foul free throws. Milton swished all six shots and put the game in the W column for the Patriots. It is Westover's sixth win in a row.
Milton led the Patriots with 20 points, Johnson followed with 14 and Waters added 12.
The Lee County - Baldwin game started out where neither team could get the ball into the basket. Almost four minutes of the first quarter went by and no one scored until Lee County's DJ Taylor swished a three from the corner to end the scoring drought. Moments later he hit the same shot again and the Trojans were up 6-0. While the Trojans found their groove, Baldwin could not and the Lee County led 17-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Baldwin bounced back in the second quarter and only trailed 28-23 at the half, but Lee County started strong in the third and scored the first ten points of the quarter, capped by a three-pointer from Christian Brown that had the Trojans ahead by 15 at 38-23. The Lee County defense held the Braves to just 15 second-half points and took home their fifth straight win.
Brown led the scoring 13 points, Ousmane Kromah scored 11, Taylor put in 10 - all in the first quarter, and Demetrius Davis added nine.