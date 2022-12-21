Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic

Lee County's Braylon Chaney (4) looks for room to shoot in the middle of Baldwin defenders during Wednesday's game in the U-Save-It-Classic.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38.

The Westover game was close throughout with the Hillgrove Hawks of Powder Springs in Cobb County. The Hawks led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and pushed out to a six-point lead late in the quarter before Westover's Jeremiah Waters made a lay-up in traffic and was fouled, then hit the free throw to pull Westover within two, 28-26 at the half.

