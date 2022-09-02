Westover senior running back Aiden Griffin (8) picks up yards against the Spencer Greenwave defense during Thursday night's game at Hugh Mills Stadium. Griffin had several big runs for the Patriots, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
ALBANY — After two weeks of frustration where the Westover Patriots saw a late lead evaporate against crosstown rival Dougherty and a frustrating football game they probably should have won in Americus, the ball bounced Westover's way Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. Literally.
The Patriot defense scored five times on Spencer turnovers — two interceptions and three fumbles — and the Patriots breezed to a 45-16 win in a game that started late because of a huge thunderstorm with significant lightning. It made waiting for the game to start worth it, and the win helped ease the frustration of the first two weeks.
"Yes, that felt good to get that win," said Westover senior athlete Kavon Johnson. "But that's only one down and there is plenty more to go. We are going to stay humble, work hard and get ready for the next one."
That sounds a little like his coach.
"Defense, defense, defense," said Westover head coach Adam Miller. "What a phenomenal job by our defense tonight. I am so proud of the way the boys flew to the ball. The offense is super easy when your defense scores five touchdowns. I am proud of these boys. Now it's on to the next one."
Patriots' kicker Eddison Vicente booted two field goals to start the scoring when the Spencer defense stopped Westover just short of the goal line on the first two possessions. But then things started falling apart for the Greenwave.
As Spencer tried a third down pass on their next possession, Westover's Isaiah Rayner grabbed the pass just before it hit the ground and raced 30 yards for the first touchdown. A few seconds later, on Spencer's next offensive play, Westover's Anthony Chatmon intercepted a pass and danced past the Greenwave for a 60-yard pick-six.
At the beginning of the second quarter, the Greenwave started moving the ball with help from Westover penalties. They had a first and goal from the seven, but on a fourth and two play, the Patriot defense stopped the run and took over. That did lead to a safety for the Greenwave moments later when Westover's running back was tackled in the end zone.
On the next Westover possession, senior running back Aiden Griffin got loose for a 56-yard touchdown run to give Westover a 25-2 lead. After kicking off to the Greenwave, Westover's Ryan Jenkins stripped the ball away from the Spencer runner and raced into the end zone for six more points and moments later Westover senior Dennis Bush picked up a fumble and rumbled into the end zone to push the score to 39-2. The Greenwave got a late second-quarter touchdown to put the halftime score at 39-10.
The Patriots' only touchdown in the second half was another defensive one. Several Patriot defenders chased the Spencer quarterback into the end zone, he dropped the ball and Westover recovered in the end zone for the final Patriot touchdown.
The Westover football team's defense scored five times on Spencer turnovers — two interceptions and three fumbles — and the Patriots breezed to a 45-16 win on Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield) Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.