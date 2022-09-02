0017.jpg

Westover senior running back Aiden Griffin (8) picks up yards against the Spencer Greenwave defense during Thursday night's game at Hugh Mills Stadium. Griffin had several big runs for the Patriots, including a 56-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — After two weeks of frustration where the Westover Patriots saw a late lead evaporate against crosstown rival Dougherty and a frustrating football game they probably should have won in Americus, the ball bounced Westover's way Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium. Literally.

The Patriot defense scored five times on Spencer turnovers — two interceptions and three fumbles — and the Patriots breezed to a 45-16 win in a game that started late because of a huge thunderstorm with significant lightning. It made waiting for the game to start worth it, and the win helped ease the frustration of the first two weeks.

