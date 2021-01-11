Westover’s Cameron Bergeron headlined a large group of Albany players on the All-Region 1-AAAA Football Team, voted on by the league’s coaches.
Bergeron, a Duke signee, made the region’s first-team offense at running back, and also was on the first-team defense at defensive back. He was joined on the first-team by fellow Westover standouts Dacorien Hudson at offensive line, Dailan Hall at wide receiver and Marco Foster at defensive back.
Dougherty defensive lineman Stantavious Smith was a first-team defense selection.
Seven Westover players were named to the second team — offensive lineman Raykwon Thurston and Darnell Jones, all-purpose player Julius McClellan, running back Reginald Williams, defensive linemen Marquez Brown and Dametris Green and linebacker Chauncey Malone.
Dougherty offensive lineman Jabori Frazier and quarterback Kameron Davis also made the second team, as did Monroe defensive lineman Curtis Fowler.
The honorable mention list included Dougherty’s Germarion Anthony (at wide receiver and return specialist), Anthony Mareus, Dejon Yount, Kenorrie Brown, Daymon Polite and Antonio Culbreth, as well as Monroe’s Dominick Henderson, Tiran Street, Melvin Blocker, Brandon McGill, Lonnie Leverrette, Curtis Dukes, Kaven Williams and Tim Spurling. Westover’s honorable mention selections were Richard McKissic, Braxton Davis, Keshaw Walton, Alex Ingram, Rodney Bullard, Isaac Moody, Joseph Stephens, Dailan Hall (at defensive back) and Patrick Weaver.
