...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ today to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Westover senior defensive end puts on the USF Bulls hat to announce that he will play college football at the University of South Florida in Tampa. Jenkins will be a catalyst for the Westover defense this season as the Patriots look to improve in Region 1-AAAA. Jenkins collared the quarterback 14 times last season to record sacks and said Wednesday that one of his goals this season is to set the school record for quarterback sacks.
ALBANY - Wednesday was a memorable day for Westover defensive end (EDGE) Ryan Jenkins. Not only did the 6'3, 220 defensive standout announce his future college plans, but it was also his 17th birthday.
Jenkins chose the University of South Florida from more than 20 college football offers Wednesday during a Westover gymnasium ceremony in front of the media, friends, family, and his Westover teammates.