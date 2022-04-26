Athletes from both Westwood and Terrell Academy traveled to Locust Grove, just south of Atlanta, last week to compete in the GISA state track and field meet and both teams came home with state winners.
Westwood had two state winners as D.J. Palmer won the 300-meter hurdles and Carleigh Bynum won the girls pole vault. Bynum's vault was almost three feet higher than any other competitor.
Westwood's Caden Godwin took second place in the boys triple jump, Palmer finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles with teammate Railey Davis right behind him in sixth. Davis also took second place in the boys pole vault, just four inches from the winner. Palmer finished in sixth place in that same event. Jett Hinteregger placed sixth in the discus.
Westwood's Sarah Sheffield placed second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Terrell Academy's Jay Murdock won the discus event with a throw of 143 feet, 10 inches. The nearest competitor was Thomas Denton of Brentwood with a throw four inches shorter.
Other top finishers for Terrell Academy were Luke Addison and Sharnard Pittman, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash. The two switched in the 200-meter dash with Pittman crossing fifth and Addison sixth. William Massey took fourth place in the 110-meter hurdles, eighth in the 300-meter hurdles and fifth in the high jump. Queri Mitchell placed sixth in the shot put.
