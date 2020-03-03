INDIANAPOLIS -- How was Jake Fromm's performance at the NFL scouting combine?
There were mixed reviews after the former Georgia quarterback performed in Indianapolis last week. Ball placement -- excellent. Arm strength -- not good.
Speed -- Slowest of the 13 quarterbacks who participated in the 40-yard dash (5.01 seconds).
"The lack of arm strength will eliminate him on some boards around the league," according to Ric Serritella of NFLDraftBible.com.
The combine is only a part of the draft process, and Fromm will have another opportunity in front of NFL personnel at Georgia's Pro Day March 18. But here's a look back at some of the winners and losers from the combine.
WINNERS
Jeremy Chinn, safety, Southern Illinois: Chinn ran well and flashed range in his play to go along with good hands. He had a 41-inch vertical jump and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.
Essang Bassey, cornerback, Wake Forest: Showed good hands while catching passes during the drills. The Columbus High product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds. He was a third-team all-ACC pick as a senior after making 60 tackles and 2.5 for loss. He had an interception and 11 pass breakups over his 13 starts.
Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Utah: Former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Chuck Smith, now a trainer for NFL linemen, advised folks to keep an eye out for Anae at the combine and he didn't disappoint. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.92 seconds, which wasn't spectacular, but he ran a strong first 10-yard split to show he has take-off speed.
Mekhi Becton, tackle, Louisville: He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.10 seconds, the fastest time by a player weighing 350-plus pounds at the combine since 2003. Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian said there is a flashing yellow light with Becton. His weight fluctuations in college could mean that he may not be able to control his weight in the NFL. Polian compared Becton to Tarik Glenn, who the Colts selected 19th overall in 1997. He went on to play 10 years and make three Pro Bowls.
Andrew Thomas, tackle, Georgia: He solidified his first-round draft status with 21 lifts on bench press (225 pounds). He also ran the 40-yard dash in 5.22 seconds. "Just uproots people in the run game," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "Pass protection and the balance was the only concern there. That's a good time for him. He's going to be a starting left tackle in the NFL I believe in Year 1."
LOSERS
A.J. Epenesa, defensive end, Iowa: He wanted to show scouts that he was not slow and not explosive. "I just want to prove people that doubt me wrong," he said. "I just want to run fast, I want to jump high and show what I can do." He ran slow (5.04 in the 40-yard dash) and he didn't have any explosive jumps (32.5 inch vertical). His 17 reps were low for a player who uses strength in the trenches. He'll need to re-do things at Iowa's Pro Day.
Jake Fromm, quarterback Georgia: He had to show NFL teams that he was more Andy Dalton than Aaron Murray in the arm-strength department. He ended up somewhere in the middle. "The theme for Fromm was ball placement, as he once again showcased his pinpoint location in the short area and middle of the field. However, once he was asked to make the further throws, you could clearly see the lack of ball trajectory, especially on his go routes."
Jared Pinkney, tight end, Vanderbilt: He needed to have a good showing after his production dipped last season. Pinckney, who played at Norcross High, had a porous workout and will need to redeem himself at Vandy's Pro Bowl. He ran the slowest 40-yard dash time (4.96) of the tight end group. He looked stiff and struggled to catch passes.
Trey Adams, tackle, Washington: He's a big man at 6-foot-8 and 318 pounds, but did not display the athletic tools needed to handle NFL pass rushers. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.60 seconds, which was the slowest run of any player at the combine. He was also flagged for medical issues, which include a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2017 and back surgery in 2018.
Cameron Dantzler, cornerback, Mississippi State: Moved well during the on-the-field drills, but ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds. That's too slow for a cornerback. He'll need to run much faster at the Bulldogs' Pro Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.