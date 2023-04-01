...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO TOMORROW
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning to tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 24.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Albany State first baseman Nathan Lloyd gets low for a throw to put out a runner at first base during Saturday morning's game against Clark-Atlanta.
ALBANY — Former Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell pitched five scoreless innings and the Albany State Golden Rams pushed 17 runs across the plate Saturday morning to sweep a three-game series from Clark-Atlanta 17-0 at Albany State West.
Game time Saturday was moved up to avoid the expected bad weather. The Rams won both games of Friday's doubleheader 10-0 and 3-2.
Reddell is now 7-0 on the season and the Rams improved to 21-5 on the year and 19-1 in the SIAC. In Reddell's five innings of work, he allowed two hits, no walks, and struck out five. Calvin Baker and William Beasley each pitched an inning in relief and held the shutout.
The Golden Rams jumped on Clark-Atlanta's Asa Waites in the second inning with six runs on just three hits. Nate Lloyd and Hill Corley walked to open the inning and Tucker Jordan doubled to right for the first run. Luke Addison then smacked a single to right to score Corley. Austin Roberts walked after Addison stole second and the bases were loaded. Pierce Thomas walked to score Jordan and Lavoisier Fisher followed with a walk to score Addison. Zane Thomas then hit a sacrifice fly to score Roberts before Jonathan Logsdon singled to score Thomas.
Clark-Atlanta's Jayden Dixon was on the mound for the third inning and had similar results. The Golden Rams picked up eight runs on five hits, two errors, and five walks. Fisher smacked a two-run double and the Rams had four singles in a row from Logsdon, Lloyd, Corley, and Jordan.
The Rams added three more runs in the fifth to finish off the game.
In game one Friday, the Rams jumped out to a 6-0 lead with five first-inning hits, including two hits from Fisher. Fisher opened the inning with a double and later smacked a single to center to score two runs. Lloyd also knocked in two runs with a double.
Landon Kiefer, a freshman from Parrish, Fla., pitched a complete game for the Rams and improved his season record to 6-1. In seven innings, he allowed just two hits, walked one and struck out 12.
Game two Friday was close. The Golden Rams picked up 10 hits in the game but only three runs. Clark-Atlanta led 1-0 after the first inning but the Rams responded in the second with three straight singles with two outs.
Austin Roberts singled to left and Jaylen Brooks smacked a single to left before Dominic Rutigliano singled to center to score Roberts.
Albany State added two runs in the third with three straight singles and a sacrifice fly to begin the inning. Addison singled and moved to third on a single by Logsdon. Bradley Smith followed with a single to score Addison and then Corley hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Logsdon.
Brady Davis, a sophomore from Brunswick, took the win on the mound. He pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs. He walked two and struck out four. Addison pitched the seventh inning to earn a save.
The Golden Rams have a date with Thomas University in Thomasville, Wednesday at 4 p.m.