0021.jpg

Albany State first baseman Nathan Lloyd gets low for a throw to put out a runner at first base during Saturday morning's game against Clark-Atlanta.

 Joe Whitfield

ALBANY — Former Worth County star Jeremiah Reddell pitched five scoreless innings and the Albany State Golden Rams pushed 17 runs across the plate Saturday morning to sweep a three-game series from Clark-Atlanta 17-0 at Albany State West.

Game time Saturday was moved up to avoid the expected bad weather. The Rams won both games of Friday's doubleheader 10-0 and 3-2.

Tags