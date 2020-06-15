Worth County High School’s 2020 senior class has graduated, and students now begin to turn towards their future plans. For Worth County pitcher Jeremiah Reddell, his future still remains in question.
Worth County baseball coach Will Smith continues to phone college coaches to ask if they need to sign another arm.
“COVID-19 threw both high school seniors and juniors for a loop,” Smith said.
Uncertainty surrounds Reddell and other players facing similar situations. The COVID-19 outbreak cancelled all sports, and has led to difficulty for athletes attempting to sign onto a college roster. Reddell was on the bubble before COVID-19, and he still remains, although he maintains hope for a chance to play at the next level.
Recruiting has suffered since high school facilities have been locked down, and smaller areas have especially felt the effects. Most teams in southwest Georgia, such as Worth County, only have one option for practice, and there aren’t many facilities that are privately owned where players can practice without having to pay.
Reddell is one of many pitchers that hasn’t thrown off the mound in months.
“This puts everyone at a disadvantage,” Smith said. “Especially the kids who have the talent, and Jeremiah undeniably has the talent.”
Eligibility rule changes also have added to the confusion. The NCAA granted spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition. While this announcement answered some questions, it also created more.
Team rosters will now be larger than planned for the upcoming fall. College coaches will need to sort out issues regarding scholarship allocation, since programs will essentially have five classes of players on campus. With more athletes on campus, programs also will have to cover increased equipment and food expenses.
“The problem is that a lot of these schools have players coming back that they weren’t expecting to come back,” Smith said.
Smith described that rule changes might deter colleges from looking to bring in other pitching arms, and schools might not have the money to do so anymore. As a result, Reddell and other athletes could only be hoping for a chance to walk-on.
Before COVID-19, Reddell also faced an obstacle regarding his size at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. Smith said the eye-test matters, and players such as Reddell that don’t measure up can get overlooked.
“Sitting in his back pocket is a little stick of dynamite that can pitch,” said Smith. “But, he just doesn’t grab your attention when he walks out onto the field.”
The eye-test wasn’t as prevalent for baseball players 30 years ago. Smith noted that now baseball athletes are bigger, faster and stronger. The eye-test has become an important part of what happens to pitchers down the road.
Smith hopes that college coaches can see beyond Reddell’s eye-test, and examine the pitcher’s high school results.
Reddell has pitched at a competitive level at Worth County. He sits at a 84-86 mph throwing speed, and can crank it up to 88 mph. He went 12-1 over the past two years with 120 strikeouts and a 0.60 ERA.
“He always had the control, command and confidence in situations to get what we wanted to happen," Smith said. “He could get us out of a jam, and he was able to do that over and over against good teams.”
Reddell will continue to work out and make contact with coaches with hopes that the MLB Draft and further contemplation might free up space on a roster.
“All he needs is an opportunity,” Smith said. “If he gets an opportunity, he will make the most of it.”
