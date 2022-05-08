Worth County senior Emily Poole signed Tuesday with the Andrew College women’s soccer program.

Poole was a four-year starter at Worth as a defender and goalkeeper. She was named first-team All-Region 1-AA as a defender as a junior, and was second-team all-region at goalkeeper this past season.

She plans to pursue a career as an athletic trainer.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.