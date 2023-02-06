Wrestling Round Up: Albany, Lee County Wrestlers advance

Plenty of high school wrestlers from the area are still alive for a shot at an individual state championship title after navigating the first round of the postseason on Saturday.
Lee County had 12 boys wrestlers finish in the top four at the Class 6A, Region 1 Traditional Tournament at Veterans High School to advance to this week’s section meet. In Class 3A, Region 1, Monroe had all 12 of its wrestlers and Dougherty all seven members qualify for section, while Westover had four of its five qualify for the section meet in Class 4A, Region 1.
Lee County members compete in the Class 6A, Section A Tournament Saturday in Johns Creek High School, north of Atlanta. Monroe and Dougherty wrestlers compete at the Class 3A, Section A Tournament at Upson Lee High School near Thomaston and Westover athletes wrestle at the Class 4A, Section 1 Tournament at Westminster High School in Atlanta.
All the wrestlers bid for a top-six finish in their weight class at the section to advance to the GHSA State Championships in Macon on Feb. 16-18.
Lee County wins region
Lee County won the team title at this past week’s region tournament, giving the Trojans a sweep of region titles for the season. Last month, LCHS won the region duals title.
More importantly, Lee County has 12 wrestlers still in contention for an individual state title. Of the 12 qualifiers, six enter after winning region titles. Those six are Karol Olalde (106 weight class), Alex Tabb (113), Tanner Musgrove (126), Riley Brewer (132), Aiden Chilson (165) and Weston Bryan (215). All went 2-0 at the region tournament.
Three Trojans placed third – Eason (Dallas) Hunter (138), Isaiah Dozier (144) and Noah Anderson (150). Lee County had one fourth-place finisher qualify – Nathan Rainey in the 120-weight class..
Carter Miller (175) went 2-2 and Jaylen Williams (190) went 1-2 and both won a fifth-place match.
Monroe and Dougherty all advance
Both Monroe and Dougherty had all their wrestlers advance after only three teams competed in the 3A, Region 1 Tournament in Columbus. The region was supposed to be five teams, but Crisp County and Carver of Columbus had no wrestlers.
Monroe, which finished second to Columbus in the team standings, had one individual champion in Dontravious Carter (132-pound weight class). Carter defeated Dougherty’s Amori Harris on a pin 51 seconds into the title match.
The Golden Tornadoes had eight wrestlers finish runner-up with all losing in the finals to wrestlers from Columbus. They were Taylor Richardson (106), Elijah Reed (120), Jamell Griffin (144), Louis Cobb (150), Antonio Gibson (165), Jaylen Adams (190), Darius Hardy (215) and Montez Gibson (285).
Three Monroe wrestlers took third – Terrence Battle Jr. (138), Quartavion Davis (157) and Brandon Thomas (175).
Dougherty, which finished third as a team behind Columbus and Monroe, had five individuals finish second and two third.
The runner-ups were Trent McCray (113), Amori Harris (132), Elijah Caudle (138), Caleb Campbell (157) and Kamryn Williams (175). All but Harris lost to a Columbus wrestler in the finals. Harris lost to Monroe.
Finishing third for the Trojans were TeQuan Caudle (150) and ZaMarion Cooper (285).
Westover has four advance
Westover had four wrestlers finish in third place to qualify for the section meet.
The four were Adam Martin (138), Kendrell Thomas (144), Jordan Lassiter (190) and JaMarcus Green (285). Fred Toney (215) finished fifth, just outside of qualifying.
As a team, Westover finished fifth behind Bainbridge, Shaw, Hardaway and Cairo.
Two LCHS girls advance
Lee County girls wrestlers Dellalah Betances and Kennedy Turner qualified for Saturday’s girls Section 1 Tournament at Upson-Lee for a shot at advancing to state Feb. 17-18.
Betances won the 110-pound weight class and Turney finished fourth at 120 pounds during the Area 1 Tournament Saturday at Jeff Davis High School.
Betances won two matches, including a second-period pin over Tashayla West of Northside (Warner Robins) in the finals.
Turney lost a 9-6 decision in her first match, but won the consolation semifinals with a pin in 11 seconds before losing a third place match to Central Macon’s Alyssa Davis.
Leah Dooley (130) went 1-2 and won a fifth-place match on a pin 51 seconds into the match over Mary Persons’ Graceli Duffey.
Two Dougherty girls advance
Two girls from Dougherty advanced to the girl's Section 1 Tournament at Upson-Lee, finishing in the top three at the Area 5 Tournament Saturday at Harris County High School.
The two qualifying were Zamaya Strawder (235) and Kisha Brown (155). Strawder placed second and Brown third.
Strawder won her first two matches by first-period pins but lost in the championship to Villa Rica’s Sanae Vaughns in overtime 3-2.
After losing her first match, Brown won three-straight matches by pinfall, the last with 58 seconds left in the third-place match to advance.’
Anisha Hawkins (125) went 1-2 at the meet and Emari Williams (110) and Jayla Mcrary (115) both went 0-2, but none of the third qualified.
