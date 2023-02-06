Wrestling Round Up: Albany, Lee County Wrestlers advance

Lee County’s Karol Olalde works on an opponent from earlier this season. Olalde was one of six Trojans wrestlers to win a region title this past Saturday at the GHSA Traditional Class 6A, Region 1 Tournament at Veterans High School.

 Joy Dooley

Plenty of high school wrestlers from the area are still alive for a shot at an individual state championship title after navigating the first round of the postseason on Saturday.

Lee County had 12 boys wrestlers finish in the top four at the Class 6A, Region 1 Traditional Tournament at Veterans High School to advance to this week’s section meet. In Class 3A, Region 1, Monroe had all 12 of its wrestlers and Dougherty all seven members qualify for section, while Westover had four of its five qualify for the section meet in Class 4A, Region 1.

